Food allergens and ingredient labelling are the top concerns for food businesses in Ireland, a study from the countries Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has revealed.

The research, conducted by Irish market research and data specialist Amárach, comprised a survey given to senior executives from a wide range of restaurants and supermarkets, asking them about their worries surrounding food safety and the industry’s current operating environment.

More than half of the respondents (53%), which included 200 directors, managers, chiefs, assistant managers, health and safety and training managers from national and international food business SMEs, listed allergens and ingredients labelling as one their top three concerns when it comes to food safety.

Alongside this, 18% called for the FSAI to more stringently enforce its existing safety regulation for food safety measures.

FSAI CEO Dr Pamela Byrne said: “We would encourage food businesses who feel they lack adequate food safety information to contact the FSAI for more guidance and instructions.

“While the majority of food businesses acknowledge their own responsibility for ensuring the food they serve is safe to eat, it is unacceptable that over one in ten see this as the responsibility of the FSAI, which it is not – the responsibility lies with food businesses.

“The consequences of allergen information not being provided and food hygiene standards not being adhered to are very serious and the FSAI, together with the food inspectorate, is continuously working to ensure businesses are not flaunting these requirements.”

Ingredient labelling not the only concern for food businesses in Ireland

Although 18% of people surveyed called for more enforcement from the FSAI, more than seven out of ten said they were “increasingly confident” about food safety regulation, with almost three quarters (73%) saying they thought food produced in Ireland was safer than five years ago.

Dr Bryne said: “The FSAI is one of Europe’s first food safety regulatory agencies and we want food businesses to know that we are responsive, understanding of their concerns and are available to advise them on compliance.

“The FSAI continues to work with food businesses to ensure that food safety regulations are complied with and that Ireland’s food sector continues to maintain its reputation as being among the safest in the world.

“With that in mind, we are pleased that the large majority of businesses have expressed satisfaction with the work carried out by the FSAI.

“This research demonstrates there are a number of different factors concerning the food industry and the FSAI will work to ensure these don’t distract businesses from ensuring that their food is safe for consumers to eat.”

Future concerns highlighted by the research included 69% of those involved viewing the availability of skilled workers in the country as worry.

Brexit was the second biggest future anxiety for food businesses, with 67% citing the unknown impact of the UK leaving the EU as a reason it’s a major fear for firms.

Dr Byrne added: “Our research shows that difficulties in attracting skilled staff and increased regulations and taxes are among the perceived threats that food businesses are citing.

“At the same time, the final outcome of Brexit is still not yet known almost three years since the referendum took place, and this is also concerning food businesses here.”