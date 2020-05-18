The firm has replaced all its fillers and wrapping films with cushioning materials made from recycled paper

Flipkart reduces usage of plastic packaging in its supply chain by 50%. (Credit: Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay.)

Indian e-commerce retailer Flipkart has reduced the use of plastic packaging in its supply chain by approximately 50%, as part of its efforts to reach zero waste.

In the state of Maharashtra, the firm has started removing the plastic packaging from its own supply chain using the paper-based packaging starting from 1 May this year.

The retailer is replacing plastic security bags with security envelopes which are made of paper. It has replaced all its fillers and wrapping films with cushioning materials made from recycled paper.

Flipkart has replaced poly pouches with recycled paper bags

Flipkart Group chief corporate affairs officer Rajneesh Kumar said: “Flipkart is strongly committed to environmental sustainability and is working actively with various partners on long-term sustainability initiatives, helping drive ecosystem awareness.

“We are pleased with the progress made in our own supply chain to introduce and explore different packaging concepts to have an impact now and in the future.”

The firm has introduced eco-friendly paper shreds, recycled paper bags by replacing poly pouches, carton waste shredded material and 2 Ply roll, as part of its commitment to pursue sustainable growth.

It is also working with all policymakers along with state governments across the country and other ecosystem stakeholders to adopt sustainable packaging alternatives.

The retailer is working with more than 200,000 local sellers, mostly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) across the country.

Flipkart said that many of MSMEsdirectly deliver the customer orders and make their own packaging decisions.

In 2017, the retailer has developed an anti-theft packaging solution to prevent the tampering, theft and mismanagement of shipped products.