The new nyloflex XAH Digital plate adds to the company’s line of nyloflex thermal printing plates

Image: The Flint Group’s new Thermal nyloflex XAH Digital plate increases productivity for flexible packaging. Photo: courtesy of Flint Group.

Flexographic plates and sleeves solutions provider Flint Group has introduced a new nyloflex XAH Digital plate, a hard round-top dot plate with a smooth surface, designed to increase the productivity for flexible packaging and tags & labels customers.

The nyloflex XAH Digital plate expands the company’s line of nyloflex thermal printing plates designed specifically for use in its nyloflex Xpress thermal processor.

Intended to offer reduced operating costs and productivity increase, the new flexographic plate is formulated with a special AIF technology, which allows plates cleaner on the press, thus allowing for faster print runs with fewer press stops.

Flint Group flexographic product manager P J Fronczkiewicz said: “Even though the market as a whole is rapidly moving toward inherently flat top dot plates, many of our customers are still using a substantial amount of standard digital plates with round top dots.

“There are also companies that have invested in flat top systems and prefer to use those systems along with surface screening to create a customized plate surface for their specific applications.

“We also incorporate our AIF technology into this plate to address the issue of plates filling in with ink during printing. This frustrating problem – which can lead to dirty print – can occur in flexible packaging printing with solvent based inks as well as with some UV inks used in the tag & label market.

“The advantage of AIF technology is that it provides outstanding sub-surface ink repellence to keep the plate screens and reverses clean during print runs, so printers have fewer press stops and can achieve faster press speeds.”

The new nyloflex XAH Digital Plates are available in varying plate sizes

Commercially available in 1.14mm and 1.70mm thicknesses and in varying plate sizes, the nyloflex XAH Digital Plates are suitable for applications with solvent-based inks and UV inks used in the flexible packaging and tag & label markets.

Flint said that the new plate offers all benefits of the nyloflex Xpress Thermal System such as reduced operating costs, improved sustainability and producing plates in under one hour from imaging to finishing.

Earlier this year, Flint Group has launched a new thermal and flat-top dot plate, nyloflex XFH Digital, for flexible packaging printing applications.