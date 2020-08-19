Flint Group is currently constructing the new packaging inks manufacturing site at south west of Moscow in the Kaluga region

Flint Group has accelerated its investment to expand packaging operations in Russia. (Credit: Flint Group)

Flint Group, a provider of consumables and equipment for the global packaging industries, has accelerated its investment in the Russian packaging market.

The company has revealed a series of major investment programmes for its Russian packaging inks to better serve its customers in the region.

Flint Group packaging inks president Doug Aldred said: “As one of the largest packaging markets in the world, Russia holds significant growth opportunities for our business.

“We’re delighted to announce a series of strategic commitments to the region to ensure our current and future customers are receiving best in class product and service solutions.”

The company’s new packaging inks manufacturing site, situated at the southwest of Moscow in the Kaluga region, is presently under construction.

The site will serve as the base for the complete Russian Flint Group packaging inks team, including laboratory facilities besides technical and customer service functions.

Flint Group Global Colour Centre (GCC) and Flint Group Global Innovation Centre (GIC), which are located in Poland and Sweden, will also support the new facility in Russia.

The Polish and Swedish facilities deliver round the clock colour and technical support to the firm’s customers in Russia and the Eastern European region.

The new site will engage in the manufacturing of the latest water and solvent-based ink ranges for the paper and board and flexible packaging sectors. It will also deliver multiple new sustainable ink ranges that are crucial to future-proofing the group customers’ businesses.

The new facility will offer laboratory testing, quality control, customer and technical services, in addition to advanced manufacturing footprint.

The company is building the new facility to replace the existing site in Moscow, while its satellite facility in St. Petersburg will continue its operations.

Flint Group’s Russia/CIS packaging inks commercial director Andrei Popov said: “Despite the challenges of today’s Covid-19 pandemic, we can confirm that the new Kaluga region site will be operational early in 2022.”

Separately, Flint Group Paper & Board has launched new sustainable water-based ink and coating range, dubbed TerraCode, for paper and board packaging applications.