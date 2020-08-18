The new sustainable range includes products such as TerraCode Bio, TerraCode Hybrid and TerraCode Balance

Flint Group has introduced new ink and coating range for paper and board packaging applications. (Credit: Flint Group)

Flint Group Paper & Board has launched new sustainable water-based ink and coating range, dubbed TerraCode, for paper and board packaging applications.

The new bio-renewable product range has been developed to support market demands for sustainable packaging and better meet the individual requirements of the converters.

Flint Group packaging inks EMEA general manager and vice president Kim Melander said: “Flint Group is acutely aware of increasing societal focus toward sustainable packaging. Therefore, we are pleased to present a full range of bio-renewable inks and coatings, for use in paper and board printing, which are designed to address global environmental concerns.”

The new sustainable range comprises products such as TerraCode Bio, TerraCode Hybrid and TerraCode Balance.

TerraCode Bio is claimed to have been developed with the highest level of bio-renewable content in which a regular formulation contains more than 90% of renewable resources.

TerraCode Hybrid is a combination of renewable and conventional raw materials in which a common formulation contains more than 50% of renewable resin content.

TerraCode Balance has been developed using biomass balance technology, which is a process that allows maintaining the performance of existing synthetic solutions.

The new ink and coating range will help printers and their customers achieve sustainability objectives

According to the company, the inks and coatings are bio-renewable content (BRC) certified and supports printers and their customers to achieve sustainability objectives.

Flint Group Paper & Board North America technology vice president Scott Mosley said: “The TerraCode range has been designed to support a wide variety of paper & board applications, including corrugated post and pre-print, food wraps, folding carton, cups, paper bags, and aseptic packaging.

“We have effectively developed a bio-renewable ink range suitable for all paper and board applications.”

In June this year, Flint group and Xeikon have introduced a new digital solution platform, dubbed IDERA, for the corrugated packaging converters.