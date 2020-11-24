The new 1,600m² RSC will serve as the regional base for Flint Group Packaging’s Iberian operations

Flint Group opens new Regional Service Centre in Barcelona, Spain. (Credit: Flint Group.)

Flint Group Packaging Inks, a supplier of ink and coatings to the packaging industry, has opened new Regional Service Centre (RSC) in Barcelona, strengthening its position in the Spanish market.

Located in Les Franqueses del Vallès, the 1,600m2 RSC will serve as the regional base for the company’s Iberian operations.

The optimised site also allows the company to offer more localised technical and commercial services while leveraging its global manufacturing and warehousing capabilities.

Flint Group Packaging Inks Western Europe commercial director Eric Dussaut said: “We are continually investing in our business to help our customers around the globe reach new heights; therefore, we are delighted to offer an enhanced service level to our new and existing customers in Spain.

“The investment reaffirms and strengthens our commitment to being the partner of choice to our Spanish packaging customers.

“Our customers in the region have been able to receive products from our European Mother Plants, but the opening of the RSC in Spain further solidifies our world-class product and service commitments to the area, helping us nurture even stronger relationships with our Packaging Inks’ customers.”

Additionally, the company has increased its warehouse capacity for a solvent-based range of products.

Dussaut added: “Spain is an important market for Flint Group, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead to grow the business and deliver the excellence in products and services that our customers have come to expect.”

In August this year, Flint Group Paper & Board introduced new sustainable water-based ink and coating range, named TerraCode, for paper and board packaging applications.

The new sustainable range comprises products such as TerraCode Bio, TerraCode Hybrid and TerraCode Balance.