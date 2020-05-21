The flat top dot plate is designed for printing on sustainable substrates, which comprise high recycled fibre content

The Nyloflex FTL Digital reduces operating costs. (Credit: Flint Group)

Luxembourg-based flexographic plates and sleeves solutions provider Flint Group has launched Nyloflex FTL Digital flat top dot plate, a new printing plate for the corrugated post-print market.

The flat top dot plate is designed for printing on sustainable substrates, which are made of high recycled fibre content, and be used together with water-based ink for other paper and board applications.

Nyloflex FTL Digital to reduce washboarding/fluting effect in corrugated post-print

Flint said that the Nyloflex FTL Digital also helps in reducing washboarding/fluting effect in corrugated post-print while lowering operating costs and waste.

Flint Group Flexographic technology VP Dr Eva Freudenthaler said: “Since the launch of the Nyloflex FTC Digital in 2017, we already offer a valued flat top dot plate to the corrugated post-print market.

“It has proven to be very versatile with respect to substrates that it can cope with, delivering excellent highlights in combination with good fluting reduction. Due to its higher durometer, it naturally reaches its limit though at the lowest end liner qualities.

“That is why we have supplemented our plate portfolio with the Nyloflex FTL, supporting the continuing trend to more cost-effective liners.”

Additionally, the plate uses simple UV-A tube exposure to form flat top dots.

Last year, Flint Group has unveiled new nyloflex XAH Digital plate, a hard round-top dot plate with a smooth surface, designed to increase the productivity for flexible packaging and tags & labels customers.

The nyloflex XAH Digital plate expands the company’s line of nyloflex thermal printing plates designed specifically for use in its nyloflex Xpress thermal processor.