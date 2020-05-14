Flair’s enhanced PLATINUM+ thermoforming films are suitable for retail and industrial applications

Flair Flexible Packaging has introduced enhanced PLATINUM+ thermoforming films. (Credit: PRNewswire)

Flair Flexible Packaging has introduced enhanced PLATINUM+ thermoforming films to improve efficiency and cost savings.

The enhanced PLATINUM+ filsm serve as a premium solution to address common challenges associated with thermoformed flexible packaging.

Flair’s advanced PLATINUM+ forming films will deliver consistent performance with tight formability even if the machine is at the top or bottom of the operating temperature range. It also helps to deliver better wall thicknesses for both deep and shallow drawing.

Designed to better serve processors and their consumers, the enhanced range also includes non-forming films with reduced curling and improved lay-flat characteristics

Flair’s PLATINUM+ thermoforming films are suitable for retail and industrial applications, including cheese products, fresh or processed meat, surimi and tofu.

The enhanced PLATINUM+ films can be used in fresh and frozen applications

The PLATINUM+ films, which can be used in fresh and frozen applications, are available in high and standard barriers through the company’s stock programme.

Flair also provides new films in custom structures, sizes, and gauges for unique applications.

According to the company, all custom solutions provide access to a full suite of complementary services without any cost.

The services comprise of accessing Flair’s in-house innovation centre, which features a fully equipped technical lab for product and structural analysis.

They can also access an application lab that features specialised equipment for performance simulation testing. In addition, the applied engineering team will offer on-site technical support and service for Flair’s films on customers’ machines.

Flair Flexible Packaging applied engineering field supervisor Mike Conrad said: “It’s a very operator-friendly film. The film is very consistent. It doesn’t require a lot of setup time, material, and product costs that can be associated with adjusting the film or machine settings.

“The film forms well-defined pockets, has great sealing properties, good material distribution – it’s highly user-friendly.”

In March 2019, Flair Flexible Packaging expanded its LiDynamics lidding film range with the addition of new ESPT221-67 product.

Flair Flexible Packaging serves customers in the fields of food and beverage, tea and coffee, health and beauty, pet food, cleaning solutions, lawn and garden, as well as medical, industrial and chemical services and production.