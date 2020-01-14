The new chip family is first introduced with the ECO Hanger and ECO Rack RFID labels, which are specifically designed for retail-applications, such as hang tags

Stora Enso Intelligent Packaging introduces the first sustainable RAIN RFID labels (Credit: Stora Enso)

Stora Enso Intelligent Packaging introduces the first sustainable RAIN RFID labels that combine the unique ECO RFID Tag Technology and the new Impinj M700 series integrated circuit. Together they enable the most wideband performance and frequency insensitivity in multiple materials.

The new IC family provides a longer read range and wider coverage, while also increasing the sustainability of the ECO RFID tags even further with the smaller chip size and improved assembly process efficiency with 300mm / 12” wafers.

According to LCA studies, ECO RFID tags provide up to 40% decrease in carbon footprint. They are also competitive with traditional inlay options in both performance and cost making them the sustainable choice for companies that care about their ecological footprint.

The new tags built with Impinj M730 and M750 chips are already available in sample quantities and can be delivered in volume during Q2.

Source: Company Press Release