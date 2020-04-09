Two firms have launched an initiative to collect the used plastic bottle closures that include sprays, hand soap pumps and flip-top caps through a free RecycleBox courier collection

First Mile, Delphis Eco launch collection service to combat plastic bottle shortage during Covid-19. (Credit: First Mile.)

Recycling company First Mile and plant-based chemical company Delphis Eco are calling on the nation to recycle cleaning and personal care product packaging to help in the fight against Covid-19.

As part of the initiative, both companies have launched a service to collect the used plastic bottle closures that include sprays, hand soap pumps and flip-top caps through a free RecycleBox courier collection.

The recycling company said that China and Northern Italy are the two main manufacturing regions of the plastic bottle closures used for cleaning and personal care products.

Due to Covid-19, now there is a global shortage of all bottle closures that include trigger sprays, hand soap pumps, and spray pumps that is causing an issue to get anti-bacterial hand soap and sanitisers to the people who are in the need of these products.

First Mile will sort and clean the collected items before shipping them

To combat the shortage, both companies have asked the UK households to collect empty plastic personal care and cleaning bottles and closures of any size or brand and put them in an empty cardboard box and book a free collection at recyclebox.co.uk.

Then, First Mile will sort and clean the used items before shipping them to Delphis to be refilled and reused.

First Mile founder and CEO Bruce Bratley said: “We’re asking the public to please save all of their plastic triggers, pumps and caps and send them back, along with their bottles, to First Mile through our RecycleBox scheme.

“This small action will have a big impact in terms of getting much-needed cleaning and sanitising products out to those that need them most.”

The recycling company has developed the RecycleBox to provide an easy courier recycling service for the businesses and homes across the UK that want to do their bit for the environment.

Recently, First Mile and Decent Packaging have teamed up to enhance the UK’s recycling of compostable packaging.