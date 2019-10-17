FIJI Water has announced a multifaceted initiative to use 100% recycled plastic in all bottles by 2025

Image: Fiji Water plans to reach sustainability goals through new packaging innovations and plastic reduction. Photo: courtesy of Fiji Water /PR Newswire.

US-based premium-imported bottled water brand FIJI Water has unveiled plans to make all plastic bottles from 100% recycled plastic (rPET) by 2025, with 20% rPET in bottles next year.

To meet its sustainability goals, the bottled water brand will launch a new 2.5-gallon packaging option designed for refrigerator or counter and five-gallon option to fit in a normal hot and cold water dispenser. Both options, which will serve as an alternative to single-use bottles, are claimed to use 76% less plastic.

FIJI Water president Elizabeth Stephenson said: “The transition to 100 percent rPET is the cornerstone of our comprehensive approach to sustainability.

“Environmental sustainability and the preservation of nature is critical to our well-being on this planet.

“As one of the world’s leading source waters, we believe the best things come from nature, and are dedicated to taking steps to protect the environment today and for generations to come.

“Recycled plastics are one way to ensure that we are participating in the circular economy, encouraging recycling and reuse.”

In September this year, the owners of FIJI Water’s parent company, Stewart and Lynda Resnick have committed $750m to Caltech to combat climate change.

The water brand said that the aid was the largest financial commitment towards environmental sustainability research and the second-largest to a US academic institution in history.

Besides addressing the issues of water, energy, food, and waste, a portion of the research will focus on decomposable plastics.

FIJI Water invests $25m in social and environmental philanthropy in Fiji

As part of the brand’s commitment to sustainability, FIJI Water has invested over $25m in social and environmental philanthropy in Fiji.

FIJI Water has also partnered with local community members to plant 325,000 new trees across 2,800 acres and also working with the Fijian government to develop recycling initiatives.

FIJI Water, a subsidiary of The Wonderful Company, has invested $400m in water-efficient irrigation systems, eco-friendly pest control, and creative ways to reduce energy use.

In 2017, the water brand announced a fresh look with a slim, sleek new bottle design.