Ferrero unveils new recyclable paper spoon design for Kinder Joy. (Credit: Ferrero)

The Ferrero Group, a confectionery products manufacturer, has unveiled a new recyclable paper spoon design for its candy, Kinder Joy.

The new paper spoon is made from high-quality virgin paper, which is sourced from sustainably certified supply chain and the new spoon is sealed to the plastic film using the ultra-sonic sealing technology, without using the substances and additives.

The new packaging forms part of the first update of the firm’s commitment to making all its packaging 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

When launched, the new recyclable paper spoon packaging is expected to reduce Kinder Joy spoon carbon footprint by approximately 45% with a plastic reduction of more than 1,500 tonnes annually.

Ferrero Group global packaging director Fabio Mora said: “In October 2019, Ferrero made a strong commitment to more sustainable packaging and signed The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

“Our most recent initiatives, including the 100% recyclable Kinder Joy spoon, our exploration of chemical recycling and our partnerships for eco-design guidelines, are important steps in that journey.

“We look forward to providing regular updates as we support the acceleration towards a circular economy.”

Ferrero partnered with CEFLEX and RecyClass to develop common standard eco-design guidelines

The confectionery products manufacturer has collaborated with the Reciplast project and suppliers to explore opportunities to develop chemical recycling solutions.

It expects that the chemical recycling will help to recycle some complex structures that are used in plastic packaging where mechanical recycling is not an option.

To make every piece of packaging recyclable, the firm is also collaborating with many stakeholders that include CEFLEX and RecyClass to develop common standard eco-design guidelines.

In October last year, Ferrero has announced a new commitment to make all packaging 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

The move is expected to help the company improve its packaging footprint and minimise environmental impact.