The ATTRACT facestock range has been developed to produce labels with quality finishes and properties

Felix Schoeller new facestock range is suitable for use in a range of applications such as the food sector. (Credit: Felix Schoeller Group)

Osnabrück-based Felix Schoeller Group has introduced a new facestock range for use in various labelling applications.

The new facestock range, dubbed ATTRACT, has been specifically developed to produce labels with quality finishes and properties.

Felix Schoeller’s new papers can be used with all digital printing technologies, enabling the customers to better personalise and customise with high-end individual labels.

The new facestock range includes 19 materials and grammages

The new facestock range includes 19 materials and grammages, providing a range of design and digital printing options for visually appealing labels.

Felix Schoeller’s ATTRACT facestock range is comprised of three product categories, of which the first is for matt, glossy and satin matt finishes.

The second category is for soft haptics of non-woven products, while the third one is for functional coatings such as barrier coatings. The grammages of the new facestock range from 80 to 240 g/m².

The products are designed to deliver a range of properties, which can be used in multiple and different applications.

According to the company, the products include pure information media such as hang tags and badges, as well as labels with a quality appearance, special properties and photo qualities.

Felix Schoeller has designed a building block option that expands the range of applications by integrating with different coatings, allowing to create customised products for individual requirements.

In January 2017, Sappi Europe and Felix Schoeller have signed a collaboration agreement for the joint development of sustainable barrier paper solutions for flexible packaging.

With over 3,700 employees at 19 locations in 11 countries, Felix Schoeller develops, manufactures and markets speciality papers for photographic applications, digital printing systems, packaging market, self-adhesive applications, furniture, wood-based panel and wallpaper industries.