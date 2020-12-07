The acquisition forms part of Fedrigoni’s efforts to strengthen its self-adhesive labels business and increase the overseas presence

Fedrigoni produces special papers for packaging, graphics and self-adhesive labelling products. (Credit: RITRAMA S.p.A.)

Italian paper manufacturer Fedrigoni has closed the acquisition of Industrial Papelera Venus, a Mexico- based developer, producer and distributor of self-adhesive materials, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition forms part of Fedrigoni’s efforts to strengthen its self-adhesive labels business and increase the overseas presence. The latest deal marks Fedrigoni’s third acquisition in two years.

Fedrigoni said that the acquisition positions it as third in the world in the Pressure Sensitive Labels sector with the Arconvert, Manter, and Ritrama brands.

IPV founders and current shareholders said: “We are very proud to be joining an international group like Fedrigoni, which will allow us to grow within a thriving and financially solid industry.

“It means we can improve in quality and size, which is essential to consolidate our presence in the market.”

Additionally, the acquisition is expected to allow Fedrigoni to provide high aesthetic-value solutions for self-adhesive labels and visual communications self-adhesive materials.

Fedrigoni Group CEO Marco Nespolo said: “This move is in line with our growth strategy in the increasingly promising self-adhesive labels sector, which also includes the recent acquisition of Ritrama, and is consistent with our plan to diversify our market penetration geographically.

“The new entry will allow us to increase our production capacity, broaden our offer, create favourable procurement synergies, reinforce our presence in Central and South America and expand our market in the southern USA, areas we are very interested in.”

Fedrigoni has production sites in China, Chile, and Brazil in addition to several plants in Italy and Spain.

Earlier this year, Fedrigoni acquired Ritrama, a manufacturer of self-adhesive products.

Fedrigoni Group is engaged in the production and sales of special papers for graphic use and self-adhesive products for labels. It also produces adhesive film for pharmaceuticals, beverages and personal care products.