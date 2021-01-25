Timber Creek has expertise in the manufacturing of protective packaging solutions for a wide variety of end markets

FCA Packaging has acquired protective packaging solutions provider Timber Creek. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Delos Capital portfolio company FCA Packaging has acquired full service, custom crating and packaging company Timber Creek Resource for an undisclosed sum.

Timber Creek, which also conducted business under the name of Wisconsin Box, has expertise in the manufacturing of protective packaging solutions for a wide range of end markets.

Timber Creek operates manufacturing locations and hardwood mills in Wisconsin, New York and Tennessee.

FCA Packaging CEO David Wilsted said: “Timber Creek’s leadership and reputation in the greater Milwaukee and Chicago areas will further FCA’s offering in the region, and allow both our companies to expand the scope, reach and level of service to our national customer base.”

Timber Creek manufactures V-Notched triple-wall corrugated boxes, which serve as a cost-effective alternative to other packaging materials. It is designed to minimise costs in freight, warehousing, and assembly.

The company also manufactures custom wooden boxes, including wooden shipping boxes and wooden shipping containers for transport applications.

The boxes include two-way boxes, four-way boxes, chemical transport boxes, electronic component boxes, engine/engine parts boxes, export boxes, hardwood boxes and multiple other boxes.

Also, the company manufactures different pallets such as plastic pallets, wood pallets and wood skids.

Timber Creek president Steve Everett, Jr said: “FCA’s innovative tools and vast resources combined with Timber Creek’s strong customer relationships and history of innovative packaging solutions will drive incremental value to our customers and create new opportunities for our team. It is an exciting day for our entire organisation.”

FCA is involved in the designing and manufacturing of customised packaging products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers.

The company serves customers in multiple industries, including industrial manufacturing, construction, aerospace, defence, energy, mining, heavy-duty engines, and agriculture.