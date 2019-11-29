The new microplastics-free box is made of Sulapac containing Fazer’s traditional handmade pralines

Image: Fazer, Sulapac create a compostable, microplastics-free box. Photo: courtesy of Sulapac Oy.

Finnish companies Fazer and Sulapac Oy are set to launch a compostable, microplastics-free box for food packaging applications.

The latest development forms part of the collaboration between Fazer and Sulapac signed in 2018 to research, develop and test microplastic-free, compostable packaging solutions for foodstuffs.

The new microplastics-free box made of Sulapac’s material innovation based on wood chips and biodegradable binders, containing Fazer’s traditional handmade pralines.

The new product will be available in the market at the end of November. It will be available in the shop of the Fazer Experience Visitor Centre, in Fazer Cafés, Gateau bakery shops and, online, in the Fazer Store.

Fazer Confectionery managing director Nathalie Ahlström said: “Consumers are making increasingly conscious choices when it comes to packaging.

“Fazer studies and tests new alternatives continuously, and we actively aim to improve the recyclability of packaging materials.

“We encourage consumers to recycle after the product has been consumed and are therefore renewing the markings concerning sorting on our packages as of the beginning of 2020.”

Fazer focuses on reducing plastic usage

Sulapac is a Finnish packaging manufacturer that develops recyclable materials and products which are made from renewable material and solutions containing no microplastics.

Commenting on the company’s collaboration with the Finnish brand, Sulapac s CEO Suvi Haimi said: “We’re proud to be furthering our vision in cooperation with Fazer. We need more bold pioneers like Fazer to be able to overcome the world’s plastic waste problem.”

Fazer focuses on reducing plastic usage, the amount of food waste and to develop sustainable packaging and increase the usage of plant-based ingredients in its products.

The company is actively involved in discussions regarding the recycling and re-use of packaging materials, and also the development of new kinds of environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

Fazer is a family-owned company that offers bakery, confectionery, biscuit and grain products, plant-based meals, non-dairy products, on-the-go food & drinks as well as food and café services.