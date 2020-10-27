Paptic Gavia is a wood-based material that is composed of 80% raw material sourced from renewable sources

Fazer has introduced Moomin chocolate drops in wood-based Paptic Gavia material. (Credit: Paptic Ltd)

Finnish food company Fazer has introduced its Moomin chocolate drops in Paptic Gavia packaging made from renewable resources.

Fazer has selected this wood-based Paptic Gavia material to boost its sustainable efforts and reduce the impact on the environment.

Paptic Gavia includes 80% raw material sourced from renewable sources, such as certified Nordic forests.

A heat-sealable material, Paptic Gavia was developed with the support of manufacturers of clothing, toys, soft tissue and confectionery.

The food company, which earlier used to pack chocolate drops in plastic bags or cartons, has selected Paptic Gavia packaging as part of its sustainability strategy.

Fazer’s Moomin chocolate drops are said to be the first-ever foodstuff to be packed in the new Paptic Gavia package.

Packages made from Paptic Gavia wood-based material can also be recycled again, said Fazer.

Fazer holds exclusive rights to use Paptic Gavia wood-based material for confectionery packages in the Nordic and Baltic countries until the end of 2021.

The confectionery company is offering Moomin chocolate drops in the K Group’s grocery stores, as well as in its own channels.

Fazer sustainability head Sari Sarin said: “Packaging protects the product and reduces unnecessary food waste. And reducing food waste is one of the key ways of minimising the adverse environmental impacts of food production.

“For the environment, sorting packages correctly is crucial. To make sorting easier, we have introduced clear recycling markings to our packaging this year.”

In June, pulp and paper products manufacturer Stora Enso announced that it has provided sustainable paperboard cups for Finnish food company Fazer’s oat snacks.