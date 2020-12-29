The new Fazer Aito oat drink carton comprises a screw cap which is made from a sugar cane-based material

Aito oat drink cartons are packaged at its Koria factory’s new packaging line. (Credit: Fazer Group.)

Finnish food company Fazer has announced that the New Fazer Aito oat drink packed in fully plant-based packaging will be available in stores at the turn of the year.

The Fazer Aito oat drink carton comprises a screw cap which is made from a sugar cane-based material.

The company said that the fossil plastic usage has been reduced to one third of the present Fazer Aito Barista packaging as well as its carbon footprint has decreased by more than 20%.

Fazer’s new packaging includes 70% of cardboard packaging while 17% is sugar cane-based plastic and totally 87% of the packaging is renewable and plant-based.

According to the company, the demand for oat drinks is increasing in both Finland and at the export markets.

The Kaslink Aito brand has been changed to the Fazer Aito brand in the packaging this year and the brand name change on the packaging materials will be completed in this month.

Fazer brand and category director Susanna Kallio said: “We have been looking forward to starting the line; it’s great to be able to offer renewed and greener packaging to consumers.

“The rounded shape is more pleasant to use than the previous brick model of Fazer Aito Barista. The screw cap is easier to open, it does not spill when you pour, and the packaging is easier to flatten out for recycling purposes.

“The new shape of the one-litre carton also serves our café and restaurant customers better. The bottom of the packaging is smaller, so it takes up less space on the counter.”

Aito oat drink cartons packaged at its Fazer’s Koria factory

The company said that the new Aito oat drink cartons are packaged at its Koria factory’s new packaging line which commenced operations last month.

The investment in the new packaging line is to meet the increasing demand of oat drink products.

In October this year, Fazer has launched its Moomin chocolate drops in the wood-based Paptic Gavia packaging material made from renewable resources.