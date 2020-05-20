Stora Enso’s ECO RFID Retail Collection is designed specifically for the retail industry, as the intelligent tags can easily be applied to hangtags or stickers

Fashion retailer Gina Tricot has selected Stora Enso’s sustainable ECO RFID tags. (Credit: Stora Enso)

Nordic fashion retailer, Gina Tricot, has implemented the ECO RFID Tag technology by Stora Enso in its clothing hangtags. To date Stora Enso has provided millions of sustainable ECO RFID tags to Gina Tricot’s clothing lines, available both online and in its 160 physical stores.

Stora Enso’s ECO RFID Retail Collection is designed specifically for the retail industry, as the intelligent tags can easily be applied to hangtags or stickers. The technology uniquely offers paper-based RFID tags, providing a plastic-free and recyclable solution for electronically managing product and pricing information.

“Adopting Stora Enso’s ECO RFID technology serves our company’s aim to lower the carbon footprint and provide customers with more environmentally-friendly fashion. In addition to helping us phase out plastics, the technology helps optimizing our supply chain through a more fluent and effective inventory management,” says Emma Garrote, Global Production and Sustainability Manager for Gina Tricot.

Stora Enso’s and Gina Tricot’s collaboration started in 2019 together with leading labeling service company Nilörn, who designs the price tags incorporating the ECO RFID technology. The integrated solution has enabled Gina Tricot to lower 35% of its CO2 emissions related to RFID tags, by replacing plastic tags with paper-based ones.

“Our patented ECO technology is developed with eco-aware retailers’ needs in mind. In addition to its sustainability advantage, the product is competitively priced and it has a good technical functionality. It enables improved inventory control, which is very important for the highly competitive fashion market,” says Ville Voipio, Head of Sales and Marketing at Stora Enso Intelligent Packaging.

