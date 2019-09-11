The container programme will help reduce the waste created through every new take-out order

Image: Farm'r Eatery & Catering has introduced reusable take-out container. Photo: courtesy of CNW Group / Farm'r Eatery & Catering.

Toronto-based Farm’r Eatery & Catering has introduced reusable take-out container, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The container programme has been launched to eliminate the waste created through every new take-out order.

Farm’r Eatery & Catering executive chef Kyle Webster said: “For dine-in we use real plates and cutlery, then wash them for the next customer, the waste is minimal.

“Unfortunately with take-out there is the container plus there can be a bag and one-use cutlery which really adds up. We are going through a ton of disposable products.”

Customers can pick reusable container with a deposit of £3.23

The team at Farm’r started searching for alternatives to disposable containers due to the increase of the cost and addition of garbage.

Customers can pick a reusable container with a deposit of $4.00 (£3.23), and then take it back next time (dirty or clean) for a full refund.

The restaurant is also providing a $0.50 (£0.40) discount on every plate for customers bringing their own container.

According to Farm’r, the container is better to eat compared to something made of paper or biodegradable material. In addition, the take-out container is dishwasher safe and can go in the microwave.

Farm’r is currently testing the system and introduced it pick-up through Ritual. The restaurant is also testing a reusable glass container and also focusing on encouraging more restaurants to adopt similar systems.

Situated beside St. Lawrence Market, the Farm’r is a casual farm-to table dine-in and take-out restaurant that provides everyday meals to condo dwellers and the office lunch crowd.

Farm’r said that the menu changes often with new seasonal items all and sources most of its products locally.

Farm’r founding member Greg Martin said: “Biodegradable containers rarely end up in the proper composting facility while recyclable containers are often contaminated and end up in landfill.”

In August this year, Marks & Spencer (M&S) has introduced a new reusable container scheme for fresh food-to-go, in a bid to reduce single-use packaging.