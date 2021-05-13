More options to help companies achieve their production goals

All of FANUC’s SCARA robots include superior robot motion, high-speed operation and ultimate precision. (Credit: Business Wire)

FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics, and ROBOMACHINEs has expanded its line of high-performance SCARA ROBOTS, offering more reach and payload options to companies with assembly, packaging, pick and place, and inspection processes.

FANUC’s family of 4-axis SCARA robots has grown to include the SR-3iA, SR-6iA, SR-12iA, and new SR-20iA models with 3kg, 6kg, 12kg and 20kg payload capacities, and a 400-1,100mm reach, respectively.

The small SR-3iA and SR-6iA SCARAs have a compact footprint and space-saving design for maximum efficiency. In addition, the SR-3iA/H and SR-6iA/H are 3-axis variants that provide strong performance and an affordable alternative to small linear slide products. The higher-payload SR-12iA and SR-20iA provide flexibility with a large vertical stroke, and an environmental option for harsh conditions. All of FANUC’s SCARA robots include superior robot motion, high-speed operation and ultimate precision.

“FANUC’s SCARA robots provide great solutions when speed and repeatability are essential,” said Eric Potter, director of FANUC’s general industry and automotive engineering segments. “Our SCARA robots are designed to help customers increase productivity in a number of industries including consumer electronics, auto components, plastics, food & beverage, lab automation, appliances and medical device manufacturing.”

Powered by the R-30iB Compact Plus controller, FANUC’s SCARA robots have the same intelligence and reliability that’s available on all FANUC robots, including integrated iRVision®, conveyor tracking (iRPickTool), and most other software options. FANUC’s latest SCARA iRProgrammer user interface makes it easy to setup and program the robot on a Tablet or PC (Teach Pendant is optional).

“With over 715,000 robots installed globally, FANUC is a household name in manufacturing. Now, with our expansive line of SCARAs we’re able to help more companies solve their manufacturing issues,” added Potter.

FANUC SCARA Robot Features and Benefits

Space-saving design minimizes interference with peripheral devices. The SR-3iA and SR-6iA have an ultra-compact footprint and slim profile. The SR-12iA and SR-20iA have internal cable routing to eliminate interference.

Six models available: SR-3iA (4-axis/400mm reach), SR-3iA/H (3-axis/400mm reach), SR-6iA (4-axis/650mm reach), SR-6iA/H (3-axis/650mm reach), SR-12iA (4-axis/900mm reach), and the SR-20iA (4-axis/1,100mm reach).

The SR-12iA and SR-20iA offer environmental options including white epoxy coating, bellow covers, anti-rust bolts and seals, and IP65 rating to withstand dust and liquids.

SR-12iA and SR-20iA provide high inertia and high payloads, maximizing flexibility to handle large work pieces.

Highest motion performance with continuous fast operation at all payloads.

A generous vertical stroke makes it possible to perform assembly, packaging and various handling operations.

Bottom cable exit (optional) protects cables, and saves valuable floor space for higher efficiency.

Brake release switch on the robot’s arm allows easy error recovery.

High-performance R-30iB Compact Plus controller requires minimal space and allows layout and installation flexibility.

Web-based iRProgrammer user interface for intuitive and easy robot setup and programming on a PC or Tablet (Teach Pendant is optional).

Standard CE/NRTL compliance on the R-30iB Compact Plus controller allows global deployment without any additional cost.

Same high performance intelligent software options across the entire FANUC robot line, including iRVision (integrated vision), conveyor tracking (iRPickTool), fieldbus connectivity and integrated safety.

Source: Company Press Release