Fabri-Kal claims that its sip lids serve as a better solution for foodservice companies seeking to replace straws

Image: Fabri-Kal has introduced new cold drink cup sip lids. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Foodservice and thermoformed packaging solutions provider Fabri-Kal has introduced new sip lids for cold drink cups.

The new sip lids will serve as a better alternative for foodservice establishments looking to replace straws.

According to the company, consumer habits have been researched to design a lid that is suitable for on-the-go customers.

Fabri-Kal’s new sip lids to offer better beverage drinking experience to the consumers

The company has designed new sip lids for the protection of beverages and prevention of liquids from splashing during transport.

With a smooth beverage flow, Fabri-Kal’s sip lids are said to offers a better beverage drinking experience to the consumers.

The new sip lids are adaptable with Kal-Clear, Nexclear and Greenware cups. The PET sip lids can be used with five Kal-Clear PET drink cups and four Nexclear Polypropylene drink cups.

Greenware sip lid, which is made from plants and not petroleum, is suitable for use with three Greenware drink cup sizes.

Greenware cups and lids are produced using Ingeo biopolymer (PLA) and are compostable in commercial composting facilities.

Fabri-Kal president and COO Mike Roeder said: “Fabri-Kal is dedicated to producing innovative, stylishpackaging witha reduced environmental impact.

“Our new PET Sip Lids fit recyclable PET and Polypropylene Drink Cups, and our Greenware Sip Lids and Drink Cups are commercially compostable.1Weareproudthat all ofour products are made in the U.S.A.by American workers.”

In 2015, Fabri-Kal announced the opening of thermoformed packaging production plant in Burley, Idaho, US.

The facility is engaged in the manufacturing of packaging products using a renewable and compostable material that is made from plant-based fibre.

Based in Kalamazoo of Michigan, Fabri-Kal is a major thermoformer that supplies its products to foodservice operators and consumer product manufacturers in North America.

The company has expertise in producing a range of materials, including renewable agricultural fibre.

With more than 1,000 employees, the company operates five manufacturing, printing and warehousing facilities across the US.