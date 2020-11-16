The move marks the major recycling milestone for F. Gaviña & Sons and has been reached through the Coffee Pod Recycling Program created in April 2020 in partnership with TerraCycle

150,000 coffee pods and espresso capsules were recycled through a partnership with TerraCycle. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/F. Gavina & Sons, Inc.)

F. Gaviña & Sons, a US-based roasted coffee wholesale supplier, in partnership with TerraCycle, has recycled more than 150,000 used single-serve coffee pods and espresso capsules.

The move marks the major recycling milestone for the company and has been reached through the Coffee Pod Recycling Program created in April 2020 in partnership with TerraCycle.

F. Gavina & Sons makes Don Francisco’s Coffee, Café La Llave, and varieties of other family-crafted coffees.

F. Gavina & Sons executive marketing director Lisette Gaviña Lopez said: “Our commitment to sustainability is at the core of our family and company values, and continuing to innovate while minimising our environmental impact is at the centre of everything we do.

“We are excited to see an overwhelming response to our TerraCycle recycling program and look forward to continuing to provide delicious coffee options for our customers while maintaining a greener coffee footprint.”

The Coffee Pod Recycling Program aims to recycle used coffee pods and capsules from two F. Gaviña & Sons brands, Don Francisco’s Coffee and Café La Llave espresso.

Upon collecting, the packaging is melted and remoulded to make new recycled products whereas the coffee residue is supplied to an industrial composting plant.

TerraCycle CEO and founder Tom Szaky said: “The Coffee Pod Recycling Program offers coffee connoisseurs the opportunity to conveniently enjoy their favourite brews, minus the guilt over the waste generated from single-serve pods and capsules.

“Reaching this recycling milestone in such a short period of time reinforces the fact that consumers are eager to make the world, and the coffee industry, greener.”

In June this year, F. Gaviña & Sons launched the recyclable Café La Llave espresso single-serve coffee pods. The 12-count packs are compatible with Keurig K-Cup brewers.