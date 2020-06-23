F. Gaviña & Sons is offering 12-count packs, which are compatible with Keurig K-Cup brewers

Café La Llave espresso single-serve coffee pods. (Credit: PRNewswire / F. Gavina & Sons, Inc.)

Coffe company F. Gaviña & Sons has entered into the single-serve pod market with the introduction of recyclable Café La Llave espresso single-serve coffee pods.

The 12-count packs, which are compatible with Keurig K-Cup brewers, will be available at retail stores from this mid-summer. F. Gaviña & Sons is also planning to launch 36-count packs by the end of this year.

Last year, the firm launched Café La Llave espresso capsules, which are also compatible with Nespresso OriginalLine.

The company is currently offering espresso capsules in 10-count packs to the customers in select retailers across the country.

F. Gaviña & Sons and TerraCycle have collaborated to recycle single-serve coffee pods and espresso capsules

The coffee company works with the international recycling firm TerraCycle for the free recycling of its single-serve coffee pods and espresso capsules.

In April, both companies have entered into a collaboration to create a free recycling programme for their coffee pods.

The partnership will work to recycle Don Francisco’s Coffee Family Reserve single-serve coffee pods and espresso capsules as well as the espresso capsules and espresso-style single-serve coffee pods of Café La Llave.

F. Gaviña & Sons marketing vice president Leonor Gaviña-Valls said: “We are excited to see our Café La Llave brand evolve to reach different generations of coffee drinkers who brew and enjoy coffee in a variety of ways, using everything from Keurig® and Nespresso® machines to the abuela-trusted ‘cafetera’ on the stovetop.

“Our coffee pod coffees are also perfect for those who want a fast and no-fuss way to prepare coffee, but still want all the bold and aromatic flavor packed into Café La Llave®’s signature dark-roasted coffee.”

F. Gaviña & Sons stated that all of its coffees are blended, roasted and packed at an advanced facility in Los Angeles in the US.

It is claimed to be one of the few coffee companies roasting and packing its own single serve espresso coffee pods and capsules in the US. The company also has distribution centres in the US.