The Evo XD 8 will be ready and waiting for customer visits from April. (Credit: Koenig & Bauer AG)

The Customer Technology Centre (CTC) in Würzburg is looking forward to the unveiling of a further showpiece to join its existing RotaJET single-pass digital web press. Starting in April, an Evo XD 8 will be available to present the printing of flexible packaging to visiting customers.

Koenig & Bauer executive board member Christoph Müller says: “With this new press, we are now able to arrange individual and customer-specific print demos for our customers here in Würzburg – either virtually or in person.”

The Evo XD 8 which is being installed at the company headquarters is a highly automated and full-featured CI flexo press with internal web turning and an inline cutting system ahead of the rewinder. It provides for a printing width of 1270 mm and reaches production speeds of up to 500 m/min. A variety of plastic films and papers up to 150 g/m² can be printed with water-based inks. Consistent automation paired with a robust and ergonomic design is the key to exceptional performance in terms of both quality and productivity.

„With the additional demo machine Evo XD in the heart of Europe, Koenig & Bauer is underlining its ambitions in the constantly growing flexo market”, says Luigi Magliocchi, CEO of Koenig & Bauer Flexotecnica.

The CI flexo press from the successful Evo XD series is suitable for printing with solvent- and/or water-based inks on a broad diversity of substrates such as plastic films, very thin and sensitive “breathable” LDPE or laminated materials, as well as papers. It offers ultimate flexibility for the most varied packaging applications and incorporates particularly efficient drying systems. The press uses modules of the current Evo series and was designed for fast job changes, low makeready waste and high productivity even with short to medium runs. Automatic impression setting with PrintTronic, the highly efficient “Speedy Clean” washing function and an integrated 100% image inspection system, alongside SmartRegister functionality, ensure fast production start-ups and continuous quality control.

Source: Company Press Release