EXELPrint will integrate Taeltech anti-counterfeit protection and data services into their security labels. (Credit: Jens P. Raak from Pixabay)

EXELPrint has joined forces with Taeltech to help Australian exporters to safeguard their products from counterfeiting in China.

The companies will work together to support Australian exporters to protect their products from counterfeiting activities while distributing and selling in China.

Under the deal, EXELPrint will integrate Taeltech anti-counterfeit protection and data services into their security labels.

The project also enables EXELPrint and their customers to access cross-category consumer insights in offline and online retail after scanning EXELPrint labels.

Taeltech CEO and founder Alex Busarov said: “Partnership with EXELPrint opens opportunities to protect millions of consumers with our technologies and to leapfrog growth of Taeltech userbase.”

The implementation of Taeltech brand protection and marketing data services will allow Australian brand owners and exporters to restrict forgery activities and authenticate the EXELPrint security labels across the entire supply chain.

The labels enhancement with Taeltech consumer incentives will help enhance scan rate and involve a large proportion of customers in various geo-location to avoid counterfeiters flying under the radar.

In addition, the technology applies advanced algorithms to detect unusual scan behaviour and report it to brands.

The technology is suitable to apply for any kind of printed labels with unique identifiers. It can be used by consumers for standard serial QR codes, Datamatrix, WeChat Circular codes, NFC and other security fingerprints.

EXELPrint owner and director Jason Kiekebosch said: “I am very excited to be able to showcase our printing technology. We are proudly Australian owned and it is great to be able to assist Australian brands to open up secure channels to promote their products to the world.”

EXELPrint has a fully digital printing facility with carriable data and variable imaging printing. The company uses the latest technology to generate secure scannable print.

Based in Shanghai, Taeltech is a comprehensive agile marketing platform that allows customers to connect AI-driven marketing tools, rapid experimental marketplace, anti-counterfeit technologies and brand protection solution across more than 500 cities in China.