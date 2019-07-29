Excel Networking is making changes to the packaging of its copper and fibre optic components.

Image: Excel Networking Solutions intends to go plastic free for its copper and fibre optic components. Photo: courtesy of Excel Networking.

Excel Networking Solutions, the infrastructure provider that offers: Copper and Optical Fibre, Pre-Terminated Solutions, Racks, PDUs, Voice and a full range of accessories, is making significant changes to the packaging of their copper and fibre optic components that is forecast to save over 40 tonnes (40,000kg) of single-use plastic each year.

Based upon Excel’s 2018 performance, they estimate that at least a staggering 16 million single-use plastic bags will be removed from the supply chain each year.

Jason Rudge, Commercial Procurement Director at Excel Networking commented ‘As a business we are acutely aware of the damage that plastic has on the environment and we are determined to lead the way in our industry to remove as much ‘single use plastic’ from the supply chain.”

Jason continued, “It hasn’t been an easy change but one that we’ve persevered with to develop alternative ‘plastic free’ packaging for much of our copper and fibre product lines, as well as reducing card board box sizes where we can. The new plastic free packaging will start shipping out in August 2019 and will become the standard as stocks of the current packaging designs are depleted”.

Jason added “Another significant benefit to the installers is the amount of time that will be saved on site with having to open and then dispose of plastic bags, especially of components and patch leads.”

The changes mean that keystone jacks will no longer be supplied in individual single-use plastic bags as standard. Instead, they will be sold in packs of 24, presented in a 100% recyclable natural cardboard box that features no plastic at all. Similarly, rather than individual patch leads being supplied in a single-use plastic packet, they will be secured and labelled with a natural and recyclable paper-based wrapping.

At the 2019 Excel Partner Briefings, Excel Networking asked customers for their thoughts on their product packaging. A substantial proportion of customers (92%) indicated that if products were available in multi-unit packs rather than single units, that would be a preferable purchasing option. In addition to this, almost 40% of respondents said that their customers were requesting reductions in single-use plastic packaging materials as part of the tender selection processes.

Jason concluded, “We are committed to listening to our customers and end users to find solutions with our suppliers that work for them. This latest drive to remove single-use plastic bags from a range of Excel products is the latest example of our efforts to improve our sustainability – but it is by no means the end of the road.”

Source: Company Press Release