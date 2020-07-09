The new bottle features engraved logo to eliminate the use of label, thus reducing the use of virgin plastic

Evian’s new label-free, fully-recyclable water bottle. (Credit: evian)

Food company Danone’s bottled water brand Evian has introduced a new label-free, fully recyclable water bottle as part of its sustainability efforts.

The new bottle, which is made from 100% recycled materials, features engraved logo to eliminate the use of label, thus reducing the use of virgin plastic.

Danone research and innovation engineer Emmanuelle Giraudon said that the bottle has been specifically designed to reduce the environmental impact.

Giraudon added: “Thanks to the engraving, we can preserve the natural beauty of the bottle and be closer to the water’s purity. We wanted to keep the “evian touch” when designing the bottle, and we created a new pink cap especially for this bottle. Our revolution makes old plastic the ultimate new innovation.”

Evian aims to become fully circular brand by 2025

The new bottle marks a key milestone in Evian’s plan to become fully circular brand by 2025 by making all of its bottles from 100% recycled plastic.

Evian global brand vice-president Shweta Harit said: “Today’s announcement positions evian as a pioneer in sustainable design solutions, with the bottle made from 100% recycled materials and label-free, acting as tangible proof of our commitment to becoming a fully circular brand by 2025.”

Evian expects the new bottle to provide a solution for sustainable future globally, especially for e-commerce as it eliminates the need for barcode labelling.

Available in 400ml size, the new bottle features an ‘evian pink’ bottle cap. It is planned to be distributed across select hotels, restaurants and hospitality in France effective from early July 2020.

The firm plans to roll out the new bottle in additional countries from September 2020.

Last year, Evian has introduced evian (re)new, an in-home water appliance that provides consumers with the purity of evian natural mineral water at home from the source, with a reduction in plastic packaging.