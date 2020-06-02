TruSpec Inkjet Book is certified for all HP inkjet presses and in head-to-head product comparisons has proven to provide vastly improved press speed, superior ink densities and colour gamut, with stellar lay-flat properties

Evergreen Packaging has introduced TruSpec coated inkjet papers. (Credit: vixrealitum from Pixabay)

Evergreen Packaging announced the release of TruSpec® Inkjet Book with ColorPRO Technology, a new digital coated matte paper developed in conjunction with HP. Evergreen is the only North American coated paper producer utilizing cutting edge HP ColorPRO technology.

TruSpec Inkjet Book is certified for all HP inkjet presses and in head-to-head product comparisons has proven to provide vastly improved press speed, superior ink densities and color gamut, with stellar lay-flat properties. TruSpec is raising the bar for Inkjet substrate performance. Printer segments from Book Publishing, Direct Mail, and Commercial Print to Packaging, can be more efficient, saving time and money without the traditional speed-to-quality trade-off.

TruSpec Inkjet Book is the first new product in Evergreen’s Pine Bluff digital paper focus and continues our 30-year history as a leading producer of coated publishing and commercial grades,” said Ken Russell, Vice President Paper and Specialty at Evergreen.

“This new product is a great fit with our manufacturing process and capabilities. Coupling this product innovation, with our proven service platform, is enabling Evergreen to provide incredibly flexible service, with one stop shopping for paper basis weights ranging from 45 lb. – 60 lb., and roll widths from 18″ – 50+”. Collaborating with HP on ColorPRO Technology provides commercial printers and publishers with an opportunity to expand and enhance their business via a paper that prints faster, uses less ink, and comes from a mill with a dependable service platform.”

John Ferraro, Director of Media at HP said, “Evergreen Packaging TruSpec Inkjet Book with ColorPRO technology performs to the strict set of ColorPRO specifications. This new and improved ColorPRO coating developed by HP helps create a paper that is ideal for running on HP machines with original HP inks to optimize printing system performance.”

Evergreen Packaging, a global leader in paper packaging solutions, makes paper and paperboard products from responsibly sourced fiber which are designed to deliver product freshness, brand distinction and supply chain confidence.

Our products are manufactured globally in facilities in the US, Asia, Central America and the Middle East/North Africa. Fiber used in our products comes from forests in the US where responsible forestry practices are used and where overall growth exceeds harvest.

Source: Company Press Release