NadaMoo! has selected Evergreen Packaging’s Sentinel fully renewable ice cream board to support its sustainability mission

NadaMoo! has switched to Evergreen’s Sentinel fully renewable ice cream board (Credit: Evergreen Packaging LLC)

Plant-based packaging solutions provider Evergreen Packaging has provided its Sentinel fully renewable ice cream board for coconut milk dairy-free frozen dessert NadaMoo!.

Designed to reduce the impact on the environment, Sentinel is an eco-friendly and paper-based packaging built with an advanced renewable coating derived from sugarcane.

Evergreen Packaging said that Sentinel fully renewable ice cream board will allow the Texas-based family business NadaMoo! to support its sustainability mission.

Evergreen Packaging paperboard sales and marketing vice president Chris Johns said: “Adding NadaMoo! to our customer list is, yet, another reinforcement that the marketplace is moving toward renewable materials with an emphasis on sustainability.”

Stanpac Packaging is the packaging converting partner that helped NadaMoo to switch to Sentinel renewable ice cream board.

The sugarcane-based polyethylene coating on the Sentinel ice cream board makes it fully renewable, said the company.

Sentinel renewable ice cream board to deliver better converting performance

With enhanced strength, Sentinel paper-based packaging is said to deliver better converting performance and advanced print quality.

The new fully renewable NadaMoo! pints will be available across the nation by the end of this year.

Sentinel’s Evergreen products are designed to be used in different foodservice and retail food-grade packaging applications with varying shelf-life requirements, including ice cream with its specific controlled environment needs.

NadaMoo! marketing and creative vice president Max Haimowitz said: “This switch to Sentinel Fully Renewable Ice Cream Board is a natural fit for our core values at NadaMoo!.

“Being a leader in the larger food movement striving to make a difference for our customers and the greater community as well as the planet for us means we should always look for ways to innovate. The new packaging allows us to advance this sustainability ethos.”

In January this year, Evergreen Packaging announced that it is helping Oatly Non-dairy Frozen Dessert expand its commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing with Sentinel renewable ice cream board.