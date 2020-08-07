The new closure provides a precise measuring system to maintain an accurate dose of product for optimum plant treatment efficacy

Evergreen Garden Care has selected Berry Bramlage’s dosing closure for its plant and lawn treatment range. (Credit: Berry Global Inc.)

Gardening products manufacturer Evergreen Garden Care has selected Berry Bramlage’s advanced dosing closure for its plant and lawn treatment range.

The new closure has been designed to provide a precise measuring system to maintain an accurate dose of product for optimum plant treatment efficacy.

Berry Bramlage’s closure can handle even very small dosing amounts

Berry Bramlage’s new closure, which can handle even very small dosing amounts, is suitable for use with more concentrated formulations that are being marketed under the KB, Fertiligène, Celaflor, Naturen and Substral brands in various European countries.

The closure is said to be injection moulded in polypropylene in multiple colours such as beige, red, yellow, blue, grey and black to better differentiate the various products in the range.

The closure integrates a clear overcap, which is protected by a tamper-evident band. It is also child-resistant for further product and user safety.

Also, a pictogram is tampon printed onto the overcap to deliver simple opening instructions for the user.

In April this year, Berry Bramlage revealed a range of new closure designs, which will meet the requirements of the new European Union (EU) single-use plastic legislation.

As per the EU Directive 2019/204, the plastic beverage bottles up to three litres in size must have closures attached to the container across its intended use from the year 2024.