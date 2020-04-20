The action plan will help efficiently collect and recycle all European end-of-life aluminium products

European Aluminium has unveiled action plan to achieve full circularity. (Credit: Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay)

Brussels-based European Aluminium has unveiled Circular Aluminium Action Plan to achieve a fully circular economy by 2030.

The strategy has been designed to efficiently collect and recycle all European end-of-life aluminium products to enhance aluminium recycling rates, as well as keep the material in active use.

The action plan offers policy recommendations for the aluminium sector to achieve full circularity

Based on the aluminium industry’s Vision 2050, the new strategy offers policy recommendations for the aluminium sector to achieve full circularity.

According to European Aluminium, the aluminium industry has the potential to play a significant role in achieving Europe’s initiatives for a climate-neutral and circular economy.

Suitable for multiple recycling, the aluminium can be recycled over and over again without affecting its original properties such as lightness, conductivity, formability, durability and permeability.

The process of aluminium recycling is said to need only 5% of the energy required to manufacture primary metal, helping to minimise CO 2 emissions.

Aluminium beverage cans have a recycling rate of 75% in Europe, while it is more than 90% in the automotive and building sectors.

Post-consumer recycling may help address 50% of Europe’s demand for aluminium by mid-century. Europe also aims to decrease its dependency on imports by increasing recycling rates.

European Aluminium director-general Gerd Götz said: “The aluminium industry is committed to helping deliver the European Green Deal, building on its long-standing commitment to sustainability.

“Our end goal is to achieve the full potential of aluminium circularity by 2030 and we won’t stop until we’ve achieved it. The Circular Aluminium Action Plan provides a roadmap for European policy makers and the European aluminium industry to work together to make this ambition a reality.”

In March this year, the European Commission adopted the new Circular Economy Action Plan, one of the central elements of the trade bloc’s Green Deal. The plan and initiatives will be developed with the close involvement of businesses and stakeholders.