Greek label printer Etpa Packaging installs MPS EFA+ flexo press

Etpa Packaging, a Greece-based label printer, has purchased MPS EFA+ fully automated multi-substrate flexo press.

The press marks the fourth MPS machine for the Greek printer in six years. The sale of the press was led by Max’s Valtsanis, the local agent for MPS.

With offices in Athens, Thessaloniki, Nicosia, and Crete, Etpa Packaging is engaged in the production of labels and flexible packaging.

The firm, which has a production facility in the industrial region of Komotini, produces self-adhesive labels, booklets, multi-layered labels, security tags, shrink sleeves, among others.

Etpa Packaging production manager Giannis Sfatkidis said: “MPS is always quick to take care of any issues and has proven to deliver very reliable machines.”

EFA+ press allows flexible packaging printing on various substrates

In addition to allowing for label production, the EFA+ press enables flexible packaging printing on various substrates while maximising press performance.

The press features future-proof, technological solutions including the ‘talk to me’ connectivity platform designed for data exchange, performance monitoring, pre-loading of job settings and remote support.

MPS Central and Southeast Europe regional sales director Sebastiaan Rakhorst said: “Etpa Packaging was the first to purchase an MPS press in Greece.

“We also thank Max’s Valtsanis, the local MPS agent for their ongoing support and trust in Greece.”

In 2018, ETPA Packaging installed a Gallus ECS 340 machine at its production site in Komotini.