The Platina 250 and Green GML 300 Lamitubes are designed for the brands seeking to convert to sustainable barrier packaging formats

Image: Essel Propack’s GML Tube and Platina Tube. Photo: courtesy of Essel Propack Ltd.

India-based laminated plastic tubes manufacturer Essel Propack has introduced recyclable high-density polyethylene (HDPE) barrier tubes, as part of its sustainability commitments.

The new tubes, Platina 250 and Green Maple Leaf (GML) 300 Lamitubes, have been designed for the brands seeking to convert to sustainable barrier packaging formats that are recyclable.

The tubes have also been recognised by Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), USA for meeting or exceeding the HDPE critical guidance criteria.

Commenting on the move, Essel Propack business leadership team said: “We are extremely delighted, as this will open the doors for many such innovations in the near future and we will proactively reach out to every customer to convert to this packaging format and increase the economy of scale to make this an easy adapting solution for every brand.

“This will enable Essel Propack to globally participate with customers and help them to achieve their sustainability commitments.”

New recyclable tubes contribute to Essel Propack’s sustainability commitments

Developed by Essel’s R&D team at its innovation facility in Maharashtra, the new recyclable tubes have been designed without compromising any of the functional features of the tubes such as feel, shelf life, safety and machinability requirements for various production lines.

The Platina and GML tubes, upon use, can be recycled in the dominant #2 plastic stream, which is used for recycling milk cans, juice bottles, etc., across the globe.

Essel said it has used the HDPE in the Platina and GML tubes to increase the tube’s stiffness while reducing polymer content.

The firm said in a statement: “This innovation comes at a point where consumer product marketers are looking for sustainability solutions to meet their stakeholder commitments on Reducing, Recycling and Reusing (3 R’s) their packaging.”

Earlier this year, Essel Propack has opened its first Greenfield unit in Kamrup, located in the Indian state of Assam, to deliver laminated tubes. The new facility is equipped to produce 275 million laminated tubes per year.