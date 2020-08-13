The Gallus Labelmaster 440 press is equipped with nine flexographic printing units and has maximum speeds of up to 200m/min

Officials from Essel Propack among others. (Credit: Heidelberg USA)

Laminated plastic tubes manufacturer, Essel Propack has commissioned the Gallus Labelmaster 440 press from Heidelberg, at its Danville facility in Virginia, US to expand capacity, quality and productivity.

For Essel Propack, the Labelmaster is equipped with nine flexographic printing units to ensure precise color-to-color registration, even at maximum speeds of up to 200m/min.

Essel Propack Americas printing head Shrikant Jindam said: “Our customers were looking for an option with higher quality, so we knew that Flexo would be our best option. We can run this press at top speeds and not have to worry about the quality lacking.”

Gallus Labelmaster 440 machine has printing width of 440mm

The Gallus Labelmaster 440 machine, with a printing width of 440mm, has a wider offering of printing decoration method for customers, including flexographic, screen, cold foil, hot foil embossing and metallic doming.

Jindam added: “Not only does the ease-of-use impact our productivity day-to-day, but it was extremely easy to learn how to use this machine. It only took 3 days to train on, and by the end of the week, we were running at full speed – ready to take on new jobs.”

Essel Propack currently operates a Gallus RCS 330 modular inline press with direct drive technology.

Designed to reduce waste and changeover times dramatically, the Gallus RCS 330 press allows replacement of individual printing methods while eliminating the need to separate the web.

“The RCS has been a great machine for our company, so much so that it is our platform of choice for Essel all over the world in different segments of our company,” Jindam added.

Last year, Essel Propack developed recyclable high-density polyethylene (HDPE) barrier tubes, Platina 250 and Green Maple Leaf (GML) 300 Lamitubes, as part of its sustainability commitments.

The new tubes have been designed for the brands seeking to convert to sustainable barrier packaging formats that are recyclable.