Latest technology for future-proof production

A Rapida 106 X with seven printing units and coating facilities will soon herald the next step in the modernisation of the press hall at Eson Pac in Veddige, Sweden. (Credit: Koenig & Bauer AG)

Over the past 18 months, Swedish pharmaceuticals packaging specialist Eson Pac has invested heavily in both its label and leaflet production capacities. This modernisation strategy has now been continued with the company’s purchase of an 18,000 sph Rapida 106 X for cardboard packaging printing.

The seven-colour press is configured with an inline coater and extended delivery, as well as automation solutions such as DriveTronic SPC for simultaneous plate changing. Delivery and commissioning is scheduled for late summer this year.

Pierre Åkesson, COO at Eson Pac, explains: “By installing this seven-colour printing press in our plant in Veddige, we will significantly increase our flexibility and printing capacity. We have had several Koenig & Bauer presses up and running in Veddige for a few years now.”

The new Rapida 106 X, which is replacing a press made by another manufacturer, replicates the platform and equipment features of the Rapidas which are already in use, thereby promising considerable benefits and synergy effects. The Rapida 106 X represents the state of the art and makes Eson Pac “fit for the future” – with advanced technological solutions for the highest levels of productivity. “This is ideal for us and our customers, and a natural step for Eson Pac with our continued focus on pharmaceutical packaging production.

Additionally, the investment in new technology reduces our carbon footprint by lowering energy consumption, which is very important in terms of sustainability,” says Pierre Åkesson.

As the Eson Pac COO is proud to point out, “To be the owner of the best production equipment on the market for all our production segments enables us to make further improvements to our service levels and guarantee our customers a reliable supply chain.”

Source: Company Press Release