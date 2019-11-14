The Esko’s Kongsberg X Edge table is equipped to handle the full spectrum of display, signage and packaging materials

Image: The Esko’s new Kongsberg X Edge digital cutting table. Photo: courtesy of Esko-Graphics BV.

Belgium-based Esko has introduced a new, fully upgradeable digital cutting table, Kongsberg X Edge, for packaging converters.

The new table, which expands Esko’s Kongsberg digital cutting table range, offers enhanced productivity, flexibility and reliability for cutting flexo plates and patches.

Offering a speed of 30 m/min with an acceleration of 0.3G, the table will have a capacity to handle the full spectrum of display, signage and packaging materials from kiss cutting vinyl to heavy-duty milling.

Esko product manager Russell Weller said: “The Kongsberg X Edge has been specially designed to ensure there is no sacrifice in machine configuration, with all the options you would expect from the Kongsberg X Series available.

“The difference is that as your company grows, the Kongsberg X Edge evolves with you. It can be easily upgraded in terms of both speed and acceleration to ensure it keeps up with your business demands.

“The Kongsberg X Edge delivers this high production speed and outstanding cutting quality at a remarkable price. Moreover, the Kongsberg X Edge design avoids the impact of costly reinvestment when a business expands, not only delivering exceptional cutting quality but also unlocking future production flexibility and profitability.”

Kongsberg X Edge is ideal for short-run production

Claimed to be versatile, the Kongsberg X Edge is ideal for short-run production, sample making and other packaging-related jobs. It can also be equipped to enable production of shipping boxes for finished plates.

Russell added: “The extra fast tool loading, auto recognition and calibration features are ideal for short run jobs, with the added flexibility of an optional conveyor system available to support automated board and roll feeding when required.”

In addition to delivering a variety of milling options, the Kongsberg X Edge features print-to-cut registration, even in cases of heavy distortion.

Russell added: “The Kongsberg X Edge is the perfect tool for cutting flexo plates and patches, operating in tandem, both physically and digitally, with existing imaging devices.”

In August 2019, Esko has expanded its Kongsberg digital cutting and creasing innovation with the introduction of the Dual Heavy Duty Unit, designed to increase productivity by up to 50% in corrugated finishing.

The Esko’s Dual Heavy Duty Unit allows corrugated converters to cut, crease and perforate jobs while eliminating the need to manually changing of tools.