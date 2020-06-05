The combined entity will provide comprehensive hardware and software solutions for brands as well as print and packaging supply chain partners

Esko and AVT integrate their businesses. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Esko, a developer of integrated hardware and software solutions for the print, packaging and label industries, has announced a business merger with AVT Inspection Systems (AVT) to extend packaging value chain connectivity.

AVT is a provider of print inspection, process control and quality assurance solutions.

The integration will incorporate automated quality inspection into the connected packaging and labelling value chains to deliver simplicity and extended connectivity for the customers.

In 2017, Esko parent company Danaher acquired AVT in an effort to digitise the packaging value chain.

Esko and AVT business integration is effective immediately

The latest move, which is effective immediately, aims to create a combined position with potential to provide comprehensive hardware and software solutions for brands and their print and packaging supply chain partners.

Danaher (Pantone, Esko & X-Rite) packaging & colour businesses president Mattias Byström said: “We are on a mission to build trust in packaging for the long term.

“This means we are focused on continuously improving the specification, measurement and communication between parties across the global packaging value chain. By removing the organisational barriers between AVT and Esko, we are expediting this vision.”

The combined entity will see the expansion of sales and technical service teams with enhanced local representation, Esko said.

AVT president Roy Porat said: “Above all, this integration will absolutely deliver simplicity.

“It will be easier for printers to measure print quality and colour, easier for operators to hit quality and colour targets, easier for teams to track and share quality and colour data, and easier for business leaders to buy and implement these solutions.

“Bringing our combined strengths together to deliver a complete solution is an exciting opportunity for our customers and our business.”

In May this year, Global Inkjet Systems (GIS) has collaborated with Esko to provide customers with advanced digital printing capabilities.