Esko, a global supplier of integrated hardware and software solutions for leading packaging, labels and wide format printers, is pleased to announce that its ArtPro+ 18.1 software is now fully compliant with the Ghent PDF Output Suite 5 after securing a perfect rating in a critical test for determining quality displaying of PDF/X-4 documents.

Image: Esko’s ArtPro+ 18.1 software is compliant with Ghent PDF Output Suite 5. Photo: courtesy of Esko-Graphics bvba.

As the packaging print industry increasingly embraces PDF/X-4, Esko is supporting prepress professionals in this transition phase with ArtPro+, which passed the compliancy test undertaken by The Ghent Workgroup with the Ghent PDF Output Suite 5 – processing all 48 test patches without any problems.

ArtPro+ 18.1 opens any native PDF including PDF/X-4 compatible files and allows the user to turn this into a packaging production master, adding packaging specific content like barcodes, trapping and screening. Additionally, ArtPro+ 18.1 fully supports ISO 19593-1 processing steps to include finishing data in a standard way.

“Esko believes out-of-the-box compliancy with standards like PDF/X-4 is crucial since this reduces errors and increases productivity in the supply chain,” said Lieven Plettinck, Director Software Engineering at Esko. “We are therefore proud that ArtPro+, our latest generation PDF native packaging editor, passed the Ghent PDF Output Suite 5 tests without any problems.”

The Ghent Workgroup PDF Output Suite version 5.0 ensures workflows are fully compliant with PDF/X-4 to help the printing and packaging industry reach higher levels of production accuracy. It is distributed as a series of PDF patches, each testing a specific property of a PDF/X-4 file. 48 of these patches are amalgamated to six pages that can be easily applied and evaluated by end users of graphic arts applications as well as developers handling PDF files. Results of processing the output suite in an Esko ArtPro+ workflow were verified by the GWG Process Control Subcommittee and assessed as ‘fully compliant’.

Stephan Jaeggi, Co-chair of GWG Process Control Sub Committee, said: “I am happy about the addition of Esko ArtPro+ to our fast-growing list of applications compliant with the Ghent PDF Output Suite 5.

“It is important that not only workflows are output compliant, but also viewing and editing applications. They must correctly display the same output result in the workflow at any time,” he said.

The Ghent Workgroup offers a compliancy label program for vendor members whose products are compliant with the current version of the Ghent PDF Output Suite. You can find the list of all compliant vendors together with instructions for successful output online.

Source: Company Press Release