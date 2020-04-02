In addition to the automotive, defence and kitchen equipment industries, Erdal has a strong customer base in, among others, electric-electronics, white goods, railway and agricultural equipment industries

Erdal has selected Screen Truepress Jet L350UV+ printer for tough and durable labels. (Credit: Screen Graphics and Precision Solutions.)

After a rigorous selection process, Erdal Printing & Label, a leading Turkish label printing company, selected Screen’s Truepress Jet L350UV+ printer to meet its customers’ demand for high-durability labels. The L350UV+ allows Erdal to print industrial labels that are resistant to chemicals, bad weather, temperature swings, and other extreme conditions. This is crucial for its customers in the automotive, defence and other industries where durability of labels is paramount.

“The Screen L350UV+ has allowed us to meet our customers’ rigorous requirements while guaranteeing colour consistency and offering ease of operation,” says Kaan Özhelvacı, chief marketing officer at Erdal.

Erdal prints labels for military equipment and aircraft, including fighter jets, as well as for car parts as varied as driver’s panels to engine components and tyres. “You’ll also find our labels on industrial kitchen equipment in cafes, restaurants and hotels. These industries require labels that are resistant to chemicals, as well as difficult conditions,” Kaan Özhelvacı explains. “We tried another inkjet option, which didn’t work, and are extremely happy to have found the Truepress Jet L350UV+, as it consistently meets these challenging requirements.

“It enables us to change printing jobs easily and fit more jobs into a shift. This generates more revenues for us, and serves our customers faster, more efficiently and reliably,” he adds.

Strong demand for innovative inkjet technology in Turkey

In addition to the automotive, defence and kitchen equipment industries, Erdal has a strong customer base in, among others, electric-electronics, white goods, railway and agricultural equipment industries. With its innovative and expert staff, it serves the needs of its national and international customers in the competitive Turkish market.

The Turkish printing industry continues its shift to digital printing and Screen’s sales have increased sharply over the past few years, according to Öncü Güyer, General Manager of Screen’s Turkish agent Elektroser, who facilitated the sale. “Customer demand is strong as print providers choose innovative technologies that push boundaries.”

The Truepress Jet L350UV+ is the first Screen printer Erdal has purchased.

Source: Company Press Release