The new TM-L90II liner-free compatible thermal label printer supports both liner-free printing and receipt printing

The Epson’s TM-L90II LFC label printer. (Credit: Epson America, Inc.)

Epson America, a provider of Point of Sale (POS) solutions, has developed a new thermal label printer, TM-L90II liner-free compatible (LFC).

Introduced at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2020 Retail’s Big Show being held in New York, US, the flexible and versatile thermal label printer will replace the TM-L90 Plus LFC models.

The TM-L90II LFC thermal label printer has been designed to support both liner-free printing and receipt printing.

Featuring a label-taken sensor and back-feed functionality, the printer allows merchants in the QSR, fast-casual, and hospitality segments to quickly print order details and add appropriate labels.

Epson America POS Printers product management director Gregg Brunnick said: “We always strive to empower our customers with the best solutions for their receipt and label printing needs.

“With our TM-L90II LFC thermal label printer, we deliver the flexibility, versatility and efficiency that QSRs, restaurants, delis, and grocers need to gain important business advantages.”

Epson said that the new printer will also benefit hospitality merchants and retailers by improving order accuracy and efficiencies.

Epson’s TM-L90II LFC label printer offers liner-free label printing

Capable of supporting 40-, 58- and 80mm wide media for flexible printing options, the TM-L90II LFC label printer offers liner-free label printing

The printer features label-taken sensor, back-feed capability, advanced paper-saving features, and ready-to-use labels to help improve order accuracy.

Additionally, the printer is mPOS friendly, allowing customers to print from smartphones and tablets. It also offers dual interfaces, including built-in USB, for flexible connectivity, fast print speeds of up to 170 mm/sec.

The printer is also equipped to automatically detect media type and width, making it more efficient.

Planned to be made available in early March from Epson authorised partners, the printer comprises eco-features such as ROHC compliance and recyclable parts.

