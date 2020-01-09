The SurePress L-6534VW UV press provides print speed modes to meet a range of converter requirements

Epson SurePress L-6534VW UV digital press can be used to produce labels and packaging (Credit: vixrealitum / Pixabay)

Epson has introduced new SurePress L-6534VW UV digital label press for high-speed label and packaging applications.

With high-speed printing, Epson SurePress L-6534VW press manufactures labels and packaging with up to 164ft per minute (fpm).

Suitable for label converters, the new SurePress L-6534VW press provides print speed modes to meet a range of converter requirements.

Epson SurePress L-6534VW digital LED UV inkjet press includes all the functions required for label production

Epson SurePress L-6534VW digital LED UV inkjet press offers all the functions need for label production, and it features Corona Treater, white ink, digital varnish, and an additional UV curing unit.

The company has designed the print heads, inks, LED pinning and curing lamp units, media feeding, and control system for the new press.

Epson’s new press features precisioncore linehead that facilitates high-speed and single-pass printing, while a digital monitoring system maintains high productivity with the support of Nozzle Verification Technology to automatically check and manage inkjet nozzles.

The quick-drying UV ink enables to improve productivity, as well as delivers better weather, scratch, chemical, and water resistance.

The centre drum system feeds the substrate with better precision, helping to achieve high accuracy colour registration and minimise the heat expansion or shrinkage of the substrate, allowing several types of off-the-shelf standard flexographic substrates to be used.

The company is exhibiting the new digital label press at the Epson Demo Center in Carson, California.

Epson America product manager Mike Pruitt said: “With a combination of LED UV curing inks compliant with Food Contact Materials (FCM) regulations, its Epson PrecisionCore print head technology and faster speeds compared to the previous generation, the SurePress L-6534VW produces high-quality prints with an amazingly wide colour gamut.

“For packaging converters with demanding jobs, the SurePress L-6534VW brings together an expanded feature set, including the unique Digital Varnish and reliable automated operation, that can allow converters to expand offerings and revenue opportunities to increase both productivity and profitability.”

In August 2019, Seiko Epson announced the opening of a new collaborative inkjet laboratory at its Fujimi facility in Nagano Prefecture, Japan.