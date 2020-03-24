New Epson Media will supplement the ColorWorks inkjet media products , as a solution for customers and partners seeking quality label media

Epson introduces Epson Media for ColorWorks C3500 label printer. (Credit: b9hetare/Wikipedia.)

Japan-based electronics company Epson has introduced its new Epson Label Media, designed for the ColorWorks C3500 on-demand colour label printer, using DURABrite Ultra pigment ink.

The new ColorWorks Durable Matte Synthetic Label, ColorWorks High Gloss Label, and ColorWorks Premium Matte Label media are intended for delivering text, barcodes and images with superior sharpness and detail.

The company said that its new Epson Media will supplement the ColorWorks inkjet media products, as a solution for customers and partners seeking quality label media.

Epson America commercial labels product manager Bonny Chou said: “Sourcing and testing label media can take a lot of time and effort, as there is a vast amount of media options with varying degrees of performance.

“With the new Epson Media, our customers can start printing right away, with confidence they are using a known media guaranteed to work with the ColorWorks C3500 and that will deliver exceptional results.”

Epson said that its new label media will deliver consistent photo-quality colour labels, which are resistant to smearing, fading, water, and scratches. The media are severely tested for overall quality assurance.

The ColorWorks Durable Matte Synthetic Label has been designed to deliver photo-quality colour labels on a smooth, white surface that can handle extreme conditions. The permanent acrylic adhesive would work on different surfaces, including drums and plastic containers.

The BS-5609 certified labels for GHS chemical labelling applications are resistant to many chemicals and are ideal for GHS chemical labels, pharmaceutical labels, medical device labels, laboratory labels, product labels requiring water or chemical resistance and more.

The ColorWorks High Gloss Labels will deliver photo-quality, premium colour labels on a bright white glossy surface. The permanent acrylic adhesive would work on different surfaces, for high-quality product labels, box labels and for consumer products.

ColorWorks Premium Matte labels are designed as fast-drying and resistant to smearing, fading, water and scratches to deliver photo-quality, premium colour labels on a smooth, matte white surface

The permanent acrylic adhesive will work on a variety of surfaces and are ideal for barcode labels, box labels for consumer products, pharmaceutical labels, shipping labels, sample labels and more, said the company.