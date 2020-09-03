The two label applicators deliver full-colour print-and-apply labelling solution when combined ColorWorks CW-C6000P printer

The General Data and LabelMill label applicators integrate with Epson ColorWorks Printer. (Credit: Epson America, Inc.)

Japanese electronics company Epson Group has introduced two label applicators, designed specifically for the ColorWorks CW-C6000P on-demand label printer.

The two label applicators, named General Data PAC5 and the LabelMill LM3612CTT, will deliver an on-demand, full-colour print-and-apply labelling solution when combined with the Epson ColorWorks CW-C6000P printer with peel-and-present capabilities.

Epson said that its ColorWorks CW-C6000P 4-inch model and the ColorWorks CW-C6500P 8-inch model featuring remote I/O control, allows integration of an automated label applicator to print and then apply the label.

Epson America commercial labels product manager Bonny Chou said: “Both LabelMill and General Data are experienced leaders in the applicator market, with great depth of experience in creating products for any packaging need, whether food, transportation or manufacturing.

“In today’s world, workers must be vigilant about safety, often needing to wear gloves on the production line, which makes peeling and applying labels difficult. Using the peel-and-present option, or an automated label applicator, are ways to maintain an efficient workflow.”

PAC5 applicator allows label application to a variety of products

The PAC5 colour label print and apply label applicator is designed to initially print full-colour labels on blank media. It then automatically applies the label to a variety of products.

Epson general data automation vice-president John Roberts said: “Together with the CW-C6000P, the PAC5 solution offers the benefit of applying labels in the same place every time, which is a crucial aspect of the packaging esthetics.”

Designed for heavy-duty industrial use, the LabelMill label applicator features a compact, semi-automatic tabletop configuration and a user-friendly interface for quick changeovers and adjustments.

Earlier this year, Epson launched the ColorWorks C6000 series label printers in Europe. The printers include the eight-inch ColorWorks CW-C6500A and CW-C6500P as well as the four-inch ColorWorks CW-C6000A and CW-C6000P.