Image: The new SureColor F6370 44-inch dye-sublimation printer produces high-quality images. Photo: courtesy of Epson America, Inc.

Epson America today announced the next-generation SureColor F6370 44-inch dye-sublimation printer. Featuring speeds up to 680 square feet/hour,1 the new dye-sublimation printer quickly and efficiently produces high-quality images for promotional products, soft signage, cut-and-sew fabrics, and more. Designed with ease-of-use in mind, the intuitive SureColor F6370 comes equipped with new Epson Edge Print workflow software, featuring an Adobe PostScript 3 engine, as well as a built-in cutter for roll-to-sheet convenience and an optional take-up reel system for unattended printing. The SureColor F6370 replaces the SureColor F6200 to join Epson’s line of SureColor F-Series printers, including the SureColor F9370 and SureColor F7200.

“The award-winning SureColor F-Series product line is the number one selling large format dye-sublimation printer and we are thrilled to continue expanding the series and providing new features customers have requested,” said Tim Check, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. “The SureColor F6370 includes features that improve efficiency and productivity, including the new Epson Edge software designed to streamline workflow applications and provide customers with the information they need to produce high-quality output that meets the needs and turnaround times for customers.”

The SureColor F6370 comes equipped with Epson Edge dashboard, a remote printing management software featuring an easy-to-use, intuitive interface with detailed views on current activity, ink supply levels, and important warnings or errors. The dashboard allows users to manage the status of up to ten printers, including all SureColor F-Series, SureColor F-Series Direct-to-Garment, and SureColor S-Series wide-format printers. The Epson Edge Print workflow software features an Adobe Postscript 3 engine and includes job nesting, custom spot color, project libraries, pattern repeats and the ability to import new media settings, when available, and provides the option for print shop providers the ability to edit media settings and manage projects remotely.

Employing the renowned Epson PrecisionCore TFP printhead technology and Epson UltraChrome DS ink packs with High Density Black, the SureColor F6370 produces output with vibrant color saturation and contrast. Touting additional new hardware features to streamline workflow, the SureColor F6370 leverages new roll media adapters to provide support for 2-inch and 3-inch roll media cores and media up to 170 mm. The new roll media adapters lock into place to prevent unwanted roll movement and new built-in cutter for additional convenience. An optional take up reel aids in streamlining roll-to-roll printing and transferring to a rotary calendar heat press. In addition, the new user-accessible maintenance panel provides easy access to the printhead, wiper and wiper cleaner and features simple instructions to complete routine maintenance checks.

More About the SureColor F6370

The new SureColor F6370 is built for enhanced workflow and productivity for the promotional product and cut-and-sew markets with a range of features, including:

– Fast Print Speeds – Up to 680 square feet per hour1

– High Quality Images – Efficient UltraChrome DS ink delivers vibrant color saturation and contrast

– Seamless Workflow – Equipped with powerful Epson Edge workflow software, featuring the Adobe PostScript 3 engine

– Versatile Media Support – Featured built-in cutter and optional take up reel system

– Optimized to Epson DS Transfer Papers – Multipurpose, Rigid Photo Optimized, Adhesive Textile, and Production papers

– Turnkey Solution, Fully Supported by Epson – Includes a one-year limited warranty; extended service plans available

– Reduced Cost of Ownership – High-capacity ink packs with 10 percent more ink than previous models2

– Designed for Productivity – Compact design delivers more productivity per square foot1

– Exclusive Epson Rewards Program Available – Accumulate points with every consumable purchase for trade-in options

– Low User Maintenance – Easily accessible maintenance area ensures consistence, reliable performance

Support and Availability

The Epson SureColor F6370 Standard Edition is available now through authorized Epson Professional Imaging resellers for $8,495 MSRP. The optional take up reel will be available in Fall 2019. The SureColor F6370 offers a standard Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty, a one-year program that includes toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday and usually next business-day on-site service in the unlikely event of any hardware failure.

Source: Company Press Release