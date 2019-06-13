US-based ePac Flexible Packaging is set to open its first Canadian manufacturing facility in Vancouver, in a bid to expand its presence in the region.

Image: ePac Flexible Packaging is set to open a new manufacturing facility in Vancouver. Photo: courtesy of EPAC HOLDINGS, LLC.

ePac Vancouver is a partnership between ePac Holdings and Smartpak Holdings, and will serve Canadian customers focusing mainly on the western Canadian provinces.

The US-based firm said that the firm is ready to commence order taking immediately, with fulfilment carried out by one of its six US locations currently in operation until the new facility is open by the end of this year.

ePac COO Virag Patel said: “We’re delighted to add ePac Vancouver to our rapidly growing business. This will bring the number of announced ePac locations to 17 slated to open between this year and next in various sites in the US, the United Kingdom, and now Canada.”

ePac is also a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, as well as provides recyclable film to its customers.

It is claimed to be the first North American flexible packaging firm, which built completely on HP Indigo 20000 digital printing technology.

ePac Vancouver managing partner George Boustani said: “I’m excited to bring ePac’s unique business model to Vancouver. Small and medium-sized businesses, in particular, will benefit from having a local supplier to work with as an option to traditional and overseas packaging suppliers.

“With our digital platform, ePac customers launch new products faster, run more promotions, and order to demand, thereby reducing inventory and obsolescence.”

In April this year, ePac Flexible has created a new business unit for the expansion of its operations in Europe.

The ePac Holdings Europe will oversee the expansion activities in the region, including the development of first manufacturing location in the UK.

ePac is a full-service flexible packaging provider, with pre-press and digital printing capabilities that can be used in lamination and pouch making.

Established in 2016, the US-based company is a provider of short and medium run-length, quick turn pouches and roll stock for brands of all sizes.