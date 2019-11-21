The new plant houses multiple HP Indigo 20000 digital presses in its 24,200-square-foot facility at Arrow Park in Brackley, England

ePac is excited to announce that it’s first European plant is officially open and taking orders in the UK.

The grand opening celebration for ePac UK Silverstone will take place on December 4th, bringing together businesses and people in the community to celebrate the ePac expansion.

The new plant houses multiple HP Indigo 20000 Digital Presses in its 24,200-square-foot facility at Arrow Park in Brackley, England.

“We are delivering on our promise to disrupt the market by ramping up to full production at Silverstone at an incredibly fast pace,” said John Peat, managing director and managing partner, ePac UK.

In addition Emma Winton has been appointed as regional sales manager, bringing her industry knowledge to help grow the new plant.

Winton has worked in sales and marketing positions with several brands for the past 15 years, most recently as a business development executive at a packaging print company.

“I’m thrilled to have joined such a dynamic, fast-paced business, which is already expanding rapidly,” she said, adding she that her greatest joy was “to help start-up brands leverage the possibilities of digital and take the leap from kitchen counter to full-scale production.”

Source: Company Press Release