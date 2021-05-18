The new sustainable pouch line is suitable for direct food contact applications

The new sustainable pouch line has been designed for direct food contact applications. (Credit: Igor Ovsyannykov from Pixabay)

ePac Flexible Packaging has expanded its product line with the introduction of a new sustainable child-resistant (CR) pouch line.

The company’s new certified CR resealable pouches have been produced using post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials.

ePac has worked with the Presto Products’ Fresh-Lock business unit and Charter Next Generation to develop the new offering, which is fully certified to comply with the Federal Poison Prevention Act.

ePac is claimed to be the first company to provide Fresh-Lock’s new series of child-resistant zippers integrated into finished pouches made with Charter Next Generation GreenArrow PCR films.

The new pouch line has been developed for regulated markets, which need resealable and child-resistant enclosures.

The new offering, which serves as a sustainable alternative to conventional packaging, secured approval for direct food contact applications.

ePac also stated that the new offering also delivers the critical performance attributes of a performance sealant film.

ePac COO Virag Patel said: “The teamwork between Charter Next Gen, Fresh-Lock, and ePac has been phenomenal, and the key to being able to bring this innovation to market.

“With Presto’s focus on child safety, Charter’s GreenArrow film engineered for sustainability, and ePac’s focus on child-resistant pouches and sustainability, we’re proud to announce its commercial availability.”

Last month, packaging solutions provider Amcor announced that it has invested in ePac Flexible Packaging, which mainly serves small and medium-sized consumer goods customers.