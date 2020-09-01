ePac Flexible Packaging plans to expand into further locations across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific

The new HP Indigo 25K Digital Press for flexible packaging. (Credit: HP Development Company, L.P.)

US-based ePac Flexible Packaging is set to install 26 additional HP Indigo digital presses as part of its global expansion plan.

The company is expanding into further locations across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

ePac Flexible Packaging CEO Jack Knott said: “The ability for rapid growth through proven technology and global support of HP Indigo is helping us reach yet another milestone in our history and bring innovation and change to new sites around the world and the communities they serve.”

ePac plans to add the new 26 HP Indigo 25K Digital Presses units, creating a 76-press global fleet by 2021.

With the additional rollout, ePac is expected to become the first converter to deploy the new HP Indigo 25K Digital Press.

First HP Indigo 25K press to be installed at ePac’s Sacramento site

The first HP Indigo 25K is planned to be installed by the firm at its site in Sacramento, California starting next month.

HP Indigo general manager Haim Levit said: “The ePac business model is truly disruptive in its new category creation.

“Our goal is to innovate with our customers to expand this category, and potentially others, using top of the line digital print.

“We are proud of our close collaboration with ePac and look forward to leveraging HP’s global presence to scale up the next stage of their growth and see them serve even more brands and communities around the world.”

The HP Indigo 25K press, which is designed based on the HP Indigo 20000 platform, optimises production efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

Last year, ePac announced plans to invest over $100m in the new HP Indigo 20000 digital presses to enhance its production capabilities.