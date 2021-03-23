ePac is the first company created based entirely on break-through digital printing technology from Hewlett Packard, the Indigo 20000

ePac Flexible Packaging expands into Toronto. (Credit: ePac Holdings, LLC)

ePac is excited to announce the opening of its second Canadian location, this time in the Greater Toronto Area. ePac Toronto will open in June of 2021 and will be located at 209 Brunel Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Hila Frish joined as ePac Toronto’s General Manager, bringing over 18 years of management and manufacturing experience to her new position. The facility has begun taking orders, with fulfillment handled by ePac Vancouver until the official opening of ePac Toronto.

According to George Boustani, Managing Partner for ePac’s Canadian operation: “We opened ePac Vancouver in December 2019, and realized the same rapid growth we’ve seen in other ePac locations around the world. Our value proposition of 5-15 day turnaround and low minimums resonates well with the Canadian market, and we’re excited to bring our community-based focus to Toronto”.

According to CEO, Jack Knott: “ePac Toronto will become our 19th plant to become operational in locations across the US, Canada, Europe, and Indonesia. In each market we see a similar dynamic unfold – small and medium sized businesses are growing at double digits, and our partnerships with them can and do help accelerate their growth”.

ePac is the first company created based entirely on break-through digital printing technology from Hewlett Packard, the Indigo 20000. This technology platform enables the company to provide fast time to market, economical short and medium run length jobs, customization, and the ability to order to demand to avoid costly inventory and obsolescence.

By harnessing the true power of digital printing, ePacConnect enables brands of all sizes to take advantage of the growing trends in connected packaging. ePac’s digital platform is inherently eco-friendly, while offering several sustainable film options.

Source: Company Press Release